Hazel M. Fritts, age 94, of Roanoke, Virginia, formerly of Mountain City, passed away on Friday, February 2, 2018 at her home. She was born on April 22, 1923 to the late James & Sallie McGinnis. In addition to her parents, Hazel was preceded in death by her husband Burlis D. Fritts, her infant son Johnie Caroll Fritts, her sister Rosia Lea Allie and her brother Henry Eugene McKinnis.

Hazel enjoyed life and loved to travel, she found beauty in all of God’s creations. She loved plants and flowers, especially the roses planted by Burlis, her husband of sixty years. Early mornings, Hazel could be found reading her bible while drinking coffee; her strong faith was a constant presence throughout her life. She cherished time spent with family and often could be heard saying, “Family is the most important thing”.

Those left to cherish her memories include her children Bill E. Fritts, Betty F. Yancy, C. Loraine Kaluger and Roger W. Fritts, her daughter-in-laws Dreama B. Fritts and Kathy L. Fritts, her son-in-law Nick A. Kaluger, her brother Howard Jr. Hicks & sister-in-law Dreama Hicks, five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, one great- great grandchild, her nieces & nephews and her loving friends.

It was Hazel’s wish to have a graveside service and be buried next to her husband and infant son in the Fritts’ Family Cemetery.