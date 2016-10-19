Hazel Cornette, age 88, of 191 Stage Road, Mountain City, TN passed away Friday, October 7, 2016 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born September 30, 1928 to the late Harvey Carroll Johnson and Bertie S Norris, Johnson in Watauga County, N.C. Mrs. Cornette was a member of the Mountain Dale Baptist Church and she enjoyed sewing and quilting. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Rom Cornette one daughter: Ella Jean Rash; one brother: and three sisters: as well as a grandson and a great grandson. Survivors include; four daughters: Margaret Rubincan of West Grove, Pa. Merlene ”Mo” Potter, Mountain City, TN. Reba Rash and husband Tony, Todd, N.C. Linda Hodge and husband Marvin, Mountain City, TN. And four sons: Robert Lane Cornette, Mountain City, TN. Gary Cornette of Mountain City, TN; Lester Cornette and wife Faye, Spokane, WA. And Dana Cornette. Mountain City, TN. Twenty grandchildren, Twenty-Eight Great Grandchildren several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services for Hazel Cornette will be conducted on Friday October 14, 2016 at 2 pm from the Charles B. Hux Chapel of Hux-Lipford Funeral Home with Mark Annis officiating. Pallbearers will be Joey Dishman, Anthony Rash, Michael Hodge, Mitchell Hodge Dennis Dishman, Mark Rubincan. Honorary Pallbearers; Matt Hodge, Bobby Rubincan, and Marvin Hodge. Graveside service and Burial will follow from the Sunset Memorial Park. Prior to the funeral the family will receive friends from 12 until 2 pm. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.huxlipfordfh.com Professional services for the Cornette family are being provided by Hux-Lipford Funeral Home.