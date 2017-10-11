Guy K. Henry of Chestertown, MD died on October 2, 2017 at University of Maryland Shore Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was 51. He was born in Syosset, Long Island, NY on February 24, 1966 the son of Michael K. and Alice Irene Moreno Henry. A 1984 graduate of Westhampton Beach High School he attended Stoney Brook University. Guy worked as a computer programmer at Brandywine Hospital and Chester County Hospital. He was instrumental in designing programs for the Pharmacological Department. He also worked as a camp counselor with Camp Sankanac, a Christian camp, located between Reading and Philadelphia, PA.

Guy resided in Pennsylvania before moving to Butler, TN from 1998-2014 when he moved to Chestertown to be closer to his family. He enjoyed working with electronics, especially computers. He volunteered as Director of the Humane Society in Tennessee, was active with his church there, and was involved in AWANA. In Chestertown he was a member of Chestertown Baptist Church and active with their AWANA program. He loved his dogs, especially JoJo.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his sister: Jenny Kleinschmidt and her husband Bob of Baltimore, MD, a brother: Oliver T. Henry and his wife Heather of Nashville, TN along with nieces and nephews: Caitlin, Emma, Naomi, Miles, and Liam.

Services will be held on Friday, October 6, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Chestertown Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Camp Sankanac 68 Bertolet School Road Spring City, PA 19475 or Animal Welfare League of Queen Anne’s County 201 Clay Drive Queenstown, MD 21658. Arrangements by Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home www.fhnfuneralhome.com