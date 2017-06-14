Gregory Miller, age 53, of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly in Sevierville, TN Monday June 5, 2017. He was born on October 13, 1963 in Boone, North Carolina to the late Linville Paul Miller and Lorraine Beatrice Mann Miller.

Gregory was a wonderful man who loved his family very much, especially his grandchildren who he took great pride in spoiling. He was known as ‘Pops’ by his eldest son, Paul. Gregory loved being around his family and friends and could make everyone laugh. He was a hard worker and took great pride in his work. He enjoyed being outdoors and especially enjoyed fishing. Gregory was always willing to lend a helping hand and was a man who cared more about others than himself, touching many lives.

He was a United States Army Veteran. He was a current employee at the Hollywood Wax Museum in Pigeon Forge, TN.

Those left to cherish his memories include his children: Angel Miller, Annabelle Miller, Paul Miller and wife Ashley, Josh Miller and wife Courtney, Justin Miller, Aiden Miller, Isaac Miller and Robert Miller; girlfriend, Michelle Wood; sister, Patricia Lunceford; grandchildren: Kaleb Miller, Kailee Miller, Kinsley Miller and Bentley Miller; nieces: Mary Huffman, Jennifer Dollar and Tasha Hutchins; special aunt who was like a Mom to Gregory, Docie Clawson; several great nieces and nephews and many special friends.

The family will receive friends from 4-6:00 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral service following at 6:00 p.m. with Thomas Hutchins officiating. Military rites will follow the service at the funeral home and will be accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard. Honorary pallbearers are Robert Kalina, Brian Lowe, Kaleb Miller and Thomas Hutchins.

Private family Graveside service and inurnment will be held at a later date at the McGuire Cemetery (Beech Mtn. North Carolina).

Memorials in Greg’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 4708 Papermill Drive NW, Knoxville, TN 37909

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of his sister, Patricia Lunceford, 302 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at HYPERLINK “http://www.mountaincityfh.com” www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Gregory Miller has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.