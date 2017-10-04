Glenn Evans Pressinell, age 70, of 153 Loan Myer Road, Butler Tennessee, went to be with his Lord Thursday, September 28th 2017 at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents Guy G. Pressinell and Lou McQueen Pressinell. One sister, Mary Pressinell and three brothers, Bill Pressinell, Doran Pressinell and Arthur Haris.

Glenn Evans Pressinell served dutifully in the U.S Army, during Vietnam. Glenn attended Piercetown Baptist Church, he also enjoyed camping, fishing, four-wheeling and watching the Tennessee Vols.

Those left to cherish his memory: his wife, Carolyn “Jack” Pressinell of the home. One sister, Norma Mason of MO. One Brother, Johnny Edwards. Two Sister-in-laws, Dorothy Keller and Ruth Ann Wilson.

Visitation for Glenn Pressinell will be conducted on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 from 5 until 7 P.M. Funeral Services will follow at 7 P.M. at the Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel with Pastor Steve Dugger officiating. Graveside services with Military Honors will be accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard, at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 4, 2017, from the Butler Memorial Cemetery. Everyone is asked to assemble at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m.

