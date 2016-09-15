Gerald ‘Jerry’ Latham, age 71, of Butler, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2016. He was born on May 27, 1945 to the late Donald and Geraldine Latham. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by a son, David Latham; a brother, Richard Latham and his special canine friend, Lady.

Jerry was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to go hiking, camping and loved to travel. He especially loved Hawaii, Alaska and traveling to the US National Parks. Jerry has hiked Mt. Whitney and following the Lincoln Trail, studying Abraham Lincoln along the way, in his camper. He also enjoyed spending time on the lake with his family on his pontoon boat.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife, Carolyn Hogan Latham; step-son, Scott Ozenne; sister, Donna Johnsen; three nieces: Julie, Debbie and Pam; four nephews: Brett Robert, Matthew and Kyle; sister-in-law, Pam Bendell; brothers-in-law: Richard Hogan and Duane Cooley, and his two special dogs: Lucky and Patches.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, September 15, 2016 at the Mountain City Funeral Home and will be open to anyone who would like to come and share some kind words or stories about Jerry.Honorary pallbearers are Scott Ozenne, Shawn McGinley, Kevin Stevenson and Jim Silvie.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 3101 Browns Mill Rd #6, Johnson City, TN 37604.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home, 814 Jimmy Hollow Road, Butler, TN.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Gerald ‘Jerry’ Latham has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.