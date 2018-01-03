Genevia Tolue Eggers, age 68, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, December 26, 2017. She was born on June 19, 1949 to the late Charlie and Ethel Morefield Guinn. In addition to her parents, Genevia was preceded in death by her brothers, Dave Guinn and Joe Guinn.

Genevia was always energetic and outgoing. She was always willing to help others. She enjoyed reading and shopping.

Genevia was a member of Locust Gap Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband of 16 ½ years, Bob Eggers; daughters: Lisa Shore and husband Bubba, Glenda McCulloch and husband Jimmy, Sandy Worley; son, Clifton Worley Jr. and wife Michelle; step-daughter, Donna Kirby and husband Buddy; step-son, Michael Eggers and wife Brenda; sisters: Jean Baird, Melissa McCullah, Mae Talley and Lynn Gagliardi; brothers: Jack Guinn, Mark Guinn and Wayne Guinn; several grandchildren and several great and great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 29, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Mac Arnold officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Keith Guinn, Adam Worley, Todd Cable, Raiden Lewis, Thomas Stout, Michael Eggers, Adam Manuel, David Sowder Poole. Honorary pallbearers are Randy Arnold, Bud McComas, Tommy Rhymer, Mike McKinney, Gary Eggers and David Manuel.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home, 1375 Gate Hollow Private Road, Mountain City, Tennessee.

