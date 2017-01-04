Gary Lee Correll, age 57, of Trade, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2016. He was born on December 26, 1959 to the late Carl and Dell Bumgardner Correll.

Gary never met a stranger and called everyone his ‘Buddy’. He was a true friend and brother. He was kind, caring and loving. He loved to go visit with family and neighbors. Gary was an avid Nascar fan and collector. He had an entire room full of Nascar things and was a diehard Jeff Gordon fan. He loved going to the store for a soda and some crackers. Gary had several hobbies but really enjoyed drawing and fishing and always had good luck when he was fishing.

Those left to cherish his memories include his sister, Beverly Dixon and husband Thomas Dixon Sr.; half-sister, Terry Carter Myers; niece, Jennifer Lynn Dixon; nephew, Thomas Dixon Jr and wife Lilia; grandnieces: Olivia, Helen And Eden Dixon; many, many special friends and neighbors.

The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 Thursday, December 29, 2016 at the Mountain City Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Eddie Porter officiating. Honorary pallbearers are Thomas Dixon Sr., Thomas Dixon Jr and Virgil Smith.

Private interment will be held at a later date.

At other times, the family will receive friends at 146 Canter Fork Road, Trade, TN.

