Gary Gene Woodard, age 49, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 19, 2017. He was born on September 16, 1967 to Geneva Woodard and the late Delmer Woodard. In addition to his father, Gary was preceded in death by a brother, Randy Woodard and a special nephew, Randy Hamm.

Gary’s motto was “I’m Blessed. I can’t complain a bit.”

He was an active member of Stateline Baptist Church. He always tried to put God first in everything that he did and was always willing to share his love of God to anyone and everyone. Gary was a proud coach of Johnson County Little League Baseball and was very proud of all of his ‘kids’ through the years. Many people know Gary from his work as an electrician. He owned and operated his own business for many years.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 18 years, Lisa Woodard, his mother, Geneva Woodard; daughter, Adrian Hall; sons: Gary Woodard II and Anthony Hall; sisters and brothers-in-law: Gail and Bill Miller, Connie and Dave Pendergraft; brothers and sisters-in-law: Ronnie Woodard and Susan and Shane and Amanda Woodard; several nieces and nephews and many, many special friends.

Funeral service for Gary will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 23, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors Paul Graybeal, Michael Icenhour and Bill Morefield officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Stateline Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Billy Miller, Dave Pendergraft, Anthony Phillips, Tony Price, Adam Sauer, Jody Putnam, Lloyd McFadden and Patrick Sutherland. Honorary pallbearers are Malcolm Howard, Mike Morefield, Gary Howard , Johnson County Marlins Baseball Team, Gary Marsh, Tim Furchess, Ralph Hutto, Earl Johnson, Cody Rash, Brad Sutherland, Raymond Keene, Tim Chambers and Friends of Mountain Electric. The family will receive friends from 12:30 – 3:00 p.m. prior to the service.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 146 Trout Run Road, Mountain City, TN

In lieu of flowers memorials in Gary’s memory may be made to the Gideons, PO Box 155, Mountain City, TN 37683

