Gale Farmer, age 83, of Mountain City, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2017 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born on December 21, 1933 to the late Everett Lester Farmer and Hester Elliott Farmer.

Gale was a United States Army Veteran. He retired from Levi Strauss. Gale had several hobbies but really enjoyed working on cars, watching TV westerns, racing and wrestling. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and loved to tell them about his life growing up in North Carolina and simpler times. Gale loved and was loved very much and will be truly missed.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 38 years, Judy Dyson Farmer; children: Rebecca French and husband Larry, Elizabeth Greer and husband Kenny, Kenny Farmer and wife Bonnie and Ray Farmer; sisters: Velma Hickman and Joyce Pope; brothers: Babe Farmer, Jack Farmer and E.H. Farmer; grandchildren: Crystal Stines, Kevin Farmer, Tabitha Miller, Ronnie Hall, Tiffany Greer and Heather Greer; two great grandchildren; special friends: Lee L. Roark and Jack Eller; several cousins, nieces and nephews and many more special friends.

The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 13, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral service to follow at 8:00 p.m. with Pastor David Bentley officiating.

Graveside service and interment with Military Honors conducted by the Johnson County Honor Guard will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 14, 2017 at the Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Ray Farmer, Kenny Farmer, Kenny Greer, Ronnie Hall, Kevin Farmer and Charles Dyson. Honorary pallbearers are Larry French, Junior Gilley and James Gilley.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home 422 Powell Street, Mountain City, TN

