Frederick “Fred” W. Anglemyer

Fredrick “Fred” W. Anglemyer age 76 passed away October 9th 2017 at the VA Medical Center in Mountain Home Tennessee. Fred W. Anglemyer was born to the late Basil W. Anglemyer and Geneva Anglemyer on September 29th, 1941.



He was also preceded in death by his Daughter, Stacie Anglemyer. Brothers; Henry and Marion Anglemyer, and Sister, Mary Ann Komas. As well as his mother and father in law Duff and Nell Arnold. Fred served in the U.S Army until retirement, serving in both Vietnam and Korea.

Fred enjoyed watching westerns, riding horses, and collecting guns.

Fred was also a member of the Central Baptist Church he also was a former employee of North East Correctional Center as well as a Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy

Those left to cherish his memory include: His wife; Phyllis Arnold Anglemyer. Loved ones, the same as his children; Scott Guy, Patty Johnson, Criston Arnold, Kim Tarwater, and Kacie Tarwater.

His sister; Catherine Spencer of Greeley, CO and brother; Raymond Damer of Beatrice, Nebraska and sister in law, Virginia Anglemyer of Beatrice, Nebraska. The same as his grandchildren and “Bestest friend” Ryder Kirby and Kaleb Tarwater.

Several nieces and nephews also survive. Special thanks are given to the VA Medical Center Staff and the Dry Run Fire Department and close friends and family who helped care for him, Pam and Ron Billiott, Melody and Gary Campbell, Dave and Patty Johnson, Ethan Blackburn, Betty Slemp, and Scott Guy. And the healthcare staff of Amedisus home health.

Active Pallbearers: The Johnson County Honor Guard.

Honorary Pallbearers: Rev. Mack Arnold, Jack Arnold, Jett Arnold, Johnny Arnold, Joe Bishop, Dave Johnson, Jerimiah Kirby, Carl Trivette, Earl Dugger, Gary Wagner, and Mel Wagner.and Andy Sweeney

Funeral services for Fred Anglemyer will be held at the Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at 2 p.m. with Rick Thomason and Greg Thompson to officiate.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday Evening October 13,2017 from the Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel.

Entombment will follow the funeral on Saturday, October 14, 2017 from the Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum of Love with Military honors will be accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard.

