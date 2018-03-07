Fred Harold Trivett, age 96, of Butler, Tennessee, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 28, 2018. He was born on December 2, 1921 to the late James David Trivett and Buney Presnell Trivett. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his sons: Fred Trivett Jr and Teddy Trivett; sister, Hazel V. Hicks; niece, Elsie Mahafapy; nephews; Harold Hicks and Sylvester Hicks Jr.

Fred was a World War II and Korean War Veteran having honorably served in the United States Army. He retired from the Army as Sergeant following 23 years of service.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife, Georgia J. Trivett; daughter, Cindy Fields and husband Mark; granddaughter, Heather Cornett Walk and husband William; great grandson, Luke Walk; nieces: Ruby Keplinger and husband Bob and Nora Wright and husband Johnny; special friend and caregiver, Evelyn Estep; several great nieces and great nephews.

Memorial service for Fred will be held on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at the Sink Valley Baptist Church with Pastor Harvey White officiating.

The family of Fred Harold Trivett has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.