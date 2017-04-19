Franklin D. ‘Buddy’ Grayson Sr., age 76, of Laurel Bloomery, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 10, 2017 at the Johnson County Community Hospital. He was born on November 4, 1940 to the late Walter Clarence Grayson and Lois Grayson. In addition to his parents Buddy was preceded in death by one brother, Mark Grayson.

Buddy loved being outdoors and especially enjoyed fishing, working on cars and carpentry work.

Those left to cherish his memories include his children: Anita Cook and life partner Kandice McCall, Ricky Grayson, Frankie Grayson, Stephen Green and wife Michelle, Adina Grayson and Michael Grayson; brother, Walter Grayson; ten grandchildren including Brandy Cook, Nikki Cook and Sierra Green, who were very special to Buddy; four great grandchildren; several cousins; three nieces and one nephew.

It was Buddy’s wishes to be cremated. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Honorary pallbearers are James Brewer, Stephen Green and Victor Lay.

Memorials may be made to the family at 400 Gentry Creek Rd, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680.

Friends may call at the home 400 Gentry Creek Rd., Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680.

