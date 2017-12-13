Frank Joseph Tighe IV, age 29, of 222 Sunset Drive Mountain City, passed away November 26, 2017 at his residence.

Joseph was born on July 20, 1988 to Joe & Rebecca Joyce Tighe.

Joseph was preceded in death by his Grandparents; Frank Tighe II and Ernest and Lena Fritts.

At the request of the family, a private service was held at the home of his parents.

