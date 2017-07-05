Eula M. Winters, age 77, of Mountain City, TN passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2017 at the Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson City, TN. She was born May 11, 1940 in Mountain City, TN to the late William Vincent Winters and Blanche Jenkins Winters. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by three grandsons, Brandon and Jonathon Forrester and Allen Winters; four sisters, Flora Taylor, Pauline Owens, Sue Dinkins, and Ellen Smith; four brothers, Ralph, Jim, Charlie, and Claude Winters. And a son in law John Forrester, Eula was a homemaker and she was a member of the Ackerson Creek Church of Christ. She was survived by one daughter, Kathy Forrester of Mountain City, TN; three sons, Glen and Debbie Winters, Bobby Joe Winters and Dean Winters all of Mountain City, TN; one brother, Pete Winters and wife Lois; four grandchildren, Chris and Cory Forrester and Brad and Brian Garland; five great-grandchildren; several step great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral service for Eula Winters will be conducted on Sunday, July 2, 2017 at 3 PM from the Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel of the Hux-Lipford Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2 PM to 3 PM prior to the funeral service. A private graveside service will be held in the Cornett Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to her family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com. Professional services for the Winters family are being provided by the Hux-Lipford Funeral Home.