Ethin W. Roop

Ethin Roop, age 83, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2016 at his residence. He was born on June 26, 1933 to the late Elkana (Cainy) and Eunice Blevins Roop; sister, Evilee Roop and brother, Nineveh Morris Blevins.

Mr. Roop was a United States Army Veteran and served during the Korean War.

He loved to go fly fishing and could often be found at the flea markets bartering deals. He was of Cherokee heritage.

Mr. Roop is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Warren and Wanda Roop; step daughters: Debbie Deaton, Sylvia Howard, Linda Osborne, Helen Blevins and Betty Howard; step-son, Johnny Howard; special friends: Mike Howard and Bobby Joe Lee; niece, Elaine Blevins; several cousins, nephews and one-step niece..

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2016 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m. Graveside service and interment with military honors accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard will follow at the Azen Cemetery, Konnarock, VA.

