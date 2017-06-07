Esther Hittinger

Esther Hittinger, age 100, passed away peacefully in her son’s home surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, June 1, 2017. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 10, 1917 to the late Fred and Ingrid Melin Johnson. Esther was one of six children and was the last survivor of her siblings. In addition to her parents, Esther was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Alexander; sisters: Violet Burkowski and Helen Balogh and brothers: William Johnson, Robert Johnson and Edmund Johnson.

Esther loved music and dancing. She was still up dancing in her 80’s! She also enjoyed being outdoors and took great pride in her yard and garden, working in them whenever she could.

Esther was of the Lutheran faith.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter and son-in-law: Johanne Albus and husband Frank; son and daughter-in-law, Roger Hittinger and wife Syretta; grandchildren: Erica Charland, Terry McBride, Cindy Armstrong, Tammy Radionoff, Becky Albus, Kraig Hittinger, Julie Simon and Hollie Gaerte; great grandchildren: Erin, Leigh, Celeste, Ingrid, Cheriese, Nicholas, Brianna, Cassie, Morgan, Cameron, Larissa, Preston, Lacey; many great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2017 the Oakland Hills Memorial Gardens in Novi, Michigan. Burial will follow.

At other times, the family will receive friends at 3672 Little Dry Run Road, Butler, TN.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Esther Hittinger has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.