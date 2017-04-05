Erby Lee Johnson

Erby Lee Johnson, age 82, of Mountain City, TN went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was born August 6, 1934 to the late Whitlaw Johnson and Una Louisa Arney Johnson. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, having retired after 23 years of service. Following his retirement from the military, he worked for Lockheed and later worked as a pipeline inspector. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Everett Johnson and Whitlaw Dent Johnson, Jr.

Erby was a unique man. It has been said that there was never a dull or boring moment around him. He was a man with a large personality and lived his life to the beat of his own drum. Erby loved Mountain City and Johnson County. He owned two airplanes and enjoyed flying over the beautiful mountains. He was a member of First Christian Church.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Brenda Naldrett Johnson, a son, Gary Lee Johnson and wife Dana, sisters Evelyn Gentry and husband Thurman, Lois Lovell and husband Frank, and Francis Russell, a brother Joseph Park Johnson and wife Mary, grandchildren Celise Nicole Johnson, John Wesley Johnson, Jackson Lee Johnson, and Robert Dent Johnson, great-grandchildren Madison Michelle Johnson, Harper Nash Willis, and Jackson Lee Johnson, II., along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 6-7:00 PM at Mountain City Funeral on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 with Pastor Dwayne Dickson officiating. A service presenting full military honors will follow the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, 318 North Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683

At other times, the family will receive friends at 977 Crowder Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.

The family of Erby Lee Johnson has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683