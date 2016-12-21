Emma Molly Greenwell, age 82, of Butler, Tennessee, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 14, 2016 following a lengthy illness. She was born on October 20, 1934 in Watauga County, North Carolina to the late Thomas Brownlow Reece and the late Martha Elizabeth Oliver Reece. In addition to her parents, Molly was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Gervis Greenwell; four sisters and two brothers.

Molly was a member of Sugar Grove Baptist Church of Butler. She was a faithful member of the Church Choir and loved to sing hymns. Molly was taught to sing old time shaped notes and four-part harmony by her grandfather, which was very special to her. Molly also had a love of playing basketball in school and often talked of winning the all-state for Cove Creek High school.

Molly made her home in Cowantown Road, Butler, Tennessee for 42 years. She loved to past the time sitting on the front porch swing watching the humming birds and all the boats on Watauga Lake. The last two years she has made Mountain City Care Center her home.

Those left to cherish her memories include her children: Kathryn Arney and husband Johnny of Mountain City, TN, James Greenwell and wife Debra of Butler, TN, Ellen Marks and husband Vincent of Columbia, SC and Joyce Rash and husband David of Trade, TN; six grandchildren and one step-grandchild: Janette Roark, Columbia, SC, Jocelyn Stout, Mountain City, TN, Jeremy Gregg and wife Miranda, Bethel, NC, Bridget Kleine and husband Sean, Mountain City, TN, Travis Gregg and wife Brittanie, Mountain City, TN, Luke Rash, Trade, TN and Matthew Rash, Burlington, NC; five great grandchildren: Mason, Aubrie, Dawson, Devan and Conner and special, loving roommate and friend, Bertha Wilcox. She is also survived by four sisters; two brothers; several nieces and nephews.

Molly received special help and loving care from all of the staff at Mountain City Care Center and all of her doctors and nurses of Watauga Medical Center and our family will be forever grateful.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 16, 2016 at the Sugar Grove Baptist Church with funeral service following at 12:00 p.m. with Pastors Don Winters and Ray Greene officiating. Special music will be provided by the Sugar Grove Church Choir. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Sugar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers are Luke Rash, Travis Gregg, Bridget Kleine, Jeremy Gregg, Sean Kleine, Jocelyn Stout. Honorary pallbearers are Janette Roark and Matthew Rash.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sugar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 925 Sugar Grove Church Road, Butler, TN 37640

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Molly Greenwell has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.