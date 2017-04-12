Emma Jean Hines, age 87, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2017. She was born on April 7, 1929 to the late William Lide Hines and Sarah Edna Robinson Hines. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her longtime companion, Ray Jenkins and sister, Mary Allene Hines.

Jean retired from Mountain Electric Cooperative following 42 years of service.

She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church and the Fidelis Sunday School Class. She also served in the church choir.

Those left to cherish her memories include her loving sister and brother-in-law, Charlotte Victoria Lefler and husband James; nieces: Dr. Victoria Sitter and husband Mark, Cynthia Milhorn and husband Tommy; nephew, Dr. James C. Lefler and Linda Lefler; great nieces and great nephews: 1st Lieutenant Weston Milhorn, Rachael Milhorn, Lauren Lefler and Jonas Lefler; special friend and Jean’s classmate, Kathleen Davidson; many, many special friends and neighbors.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with eulogy given by Pastor Ricky Campbell. Special music will be provided by Tommy Milhorn. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Reece Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Terry Thompson, Joe Atwood, Tommy Milhorn, Mark Sitter, James Lefler, Chris Lefler and Martin Herman. Honorary pallbearers Weston Milhorn, Jonas Lefler, Former and Current Employees of Mountain Electric, First Baptist Church Fidelis Sunday School Class. The family will receive friends from 1-2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jean’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

