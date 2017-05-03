Emery ‘Tiny’ Howard Blevins, age 87, of Shady Valley, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Johnston Memorial Hospital of Abingdon, Virginia. He was born on September 3, 1929 to the late Wheeler and Edna Sluder Blevins. In addition to his parents, Tiny was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Camron Melba Brooks.

Tiny was a lifelong resident of Shady Valley. He retired from Carr Brothers at the age of 65. He also worked for the Sluder Brothers and many others for years following his retirement. He loved his family and friends very much and they loved him. Tiny was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. He loved going ‘to the store’ and visiting with his friends.

Tiny was a United States Army Veteran and was stationed in Greenland and TX.

He was a member of the Shady Valley Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 62 years, Clara Reed Blevins of the home; daughter, Tammy Blevins Schofield; sons: Randy Blevins and wife Trish and Jamie Blevins and wife Billie, all of Mountain City, TN; sisters: Betty Plummer and husband Jim, Reba Tillery and husband John, Judy Tucker and husband John and Naomi Hammons and husband Willie; brothers: Elmo Blevins, Lillard Blevins and wife Ethel, Pervis ‘Blackie’ Blevins and wife Phyllis, Kenneth Blevins and wife Norma, Ethan Blevins and wife Connie and Joe Blevins and wife Janice; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service and interment with military honors conducted by the Johnson County Honor Guard will follow from the Shady Valley Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Dakota Guinn, Preston Dugger, A.J. Blevins, Kermit Morley, Lonnie Morley, Alan Hammons, Kenny Sluder and ‘Peach’ Jenkins. Honorary pallbearers are Alton Sluder, Kenneth Sluder, Members of Shady Valley Baptist Church and all of Tiny’s special friends. The family will receive friends from 1-3:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.

For those who wish, memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the East Tennessee Kidney Foundation at ETKF, P.O. Box 22072, Knoxville, TN 37933 or Shady Valley Baptist Church, 339 Hwy 91, Shady Valley, TN 37688.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 1100 Sluder Road, Shady Valley, TN 37688

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Emery Howard Blevins has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.