Ella Schipsi

Schipsi, Ella (nee Mink) 93 – of Margate passed away in her home on Saturday July 8, 2017. Ella was born in Neva, Tennessee but was a lifelong resident of Absecon Island. She worked alongside her husband, Alfred P. Schipsi, in his Chalfonte Pharmacy and also as a spa attendant, both in Resorts Casino Hotel of Atlantic City.

Ella is predeceased by her parents, David and Margaret (nee Vaught) Mink and eight other siblings. Ella is survived by her brother Arly Mink of Mountain City, Tennessee; her husband Alfred P. Schipsi of Margate, NJ; and two daughters Charlene Baang (Rodney) and Theresa Wade (Bobbie). Ella is also survived by her four granddaughters Christina Baang, Jennifer Baang Miller (Andrew), and Leigh-Ann and Keanna Wade.