Elizabeth Hope ‘Liz’ Carroll

Elizabeth Hope ‘Liz’ Carroll, age 45, of Butler, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly on July 13, 2017. She was born on November 16, 1971 to Mary Carroll and the late Kenneth Lee Carroll. In addition to her father, Liz was preceded in death by a son, Sa muel Jeremiah Carroll and an infant brother, Timothy Carroll.

Liz attended Johnson County High School where she played basketball and volleyball. She had a very loving heart and beautiful smile and tried to be a friend to everyone.

Those left to cherish her memories include her son, Jacob Nehemiah Isaacs; granddaughter, Paiten Carroll; mother, Mary Carroll; brothers: Ken ‘Punch’ Carroll and wife Tammy, Geoff Carroll, John Carroll and Chris Carroll; special niece, Summer.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.