Mrs. Eleanor Kimberlin Church, age 77, of Tater Hill Road, Zionville, passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 29, 2016 at her home. Born September 18, 1939 in Johnson County Tennessee, she was a daughter of the late Clifford (Coopie) and Maude Kimberlin. Eleanor worked for many years at Shadowline and retired from Appalachian State University in Boone. She loved working with children and served as a substitute teacher after retirement. Throughout her life she led many youth group activities as a Cub Scout Den Mother, taught Bible drills, Vacation Bible School and Sunday School at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Zionville, N.C. She cherished time spent with her grandchildren, family and many dear friends over the years. Eleanor was a tireless worker who was very willing to help those in need and contributed regularly to the community. For the last several years she was an active member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Mountain City.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Robert Church, one son, Martin (Marty) Church and wife Carrie Dillon of Boone, four grandchildren; Weston Church, Benjamin Church, Willow Dillon and Hawk Dillon, one sister, Peggy Church of Vilas, one brother, James Kimberlin and wife Jeanette of Virginia, and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two infant grandchildren, Maya Olivia Dillon, Phoenix Dillon and two infant siblings.

Memorial services for Mrs. Eleanor Church will be conducted Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Mountain City. The family will receive friends Friday evening, December 2, from 6 o’clock until 7:30 at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 3385 Roan Creek Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.

