Edward Burgess

Edward Burgess, age 96, of Mountain City, TN, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday evening, June 21, 2017 at the home of Judy and Stan in Seneca, SC. He was born September 14, 1920 to the late Wiley and Matilda Absher Burgess. In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Roxie Sheets Burgess; sisters: Evazella Parsons, Hazel Bare, Esther South, Chessie Faw, Ada Severt and Ruth Burgess; brothers: Oscar Burgess, Woodrow Burgess, Alton Burgess and Tobias Burgess; great grandson, Andrew Shelton and son-in-law, Ralph Phillips.

Edward attended First Freewill Baptist Church. He loved going to church, reading his Bible and singing. He was in a quartet for many years. Edward was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will truly be missed.

Those left to cherish his memories include his daughters: Lenna Ruth Warren and husband Ernest of Mountain City, TN and Judy Metcalf and husband Stan of Seneca, SC; grandchildren: Connie Wallace and husband Hillery, Domenic Metcalf and wife Melissa, Jeff Metcalf and spouse Devyn; Burgess Metcalf and wife Lindsay, Lesley McCoy and husband T.J.; great grandchildren: Adam Shelton, Katelyn Metcalf, Kristen Metcalf, Charlotte Metcalf, Trinity McCoy, Sterling Metcalf, Travis McCoy, Andrew Wallace and Jenna Wallace; several cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends from 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25, 2017 at Mountain City Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 2:30 with Pastor Mike McNutt and Pastor Billy Morefield officiating. Special music will be provided by Christina Lewis. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Calloway Cemetery, West Jefferson, North Carolina with Mr. Floyd South officiating. Pallbearers will be Domenic Metcalf, Jeff Metcalf, Burgess Metcalf, TJ McCoy, Hillery Wallace, and Clyde Stout. Honorary pallbearers are Adam Shelton, Garland Miller, Dennis James, Glen South, Floyd South, Dean Dillard and Wayne Burgess.

Memorials in Edward’s memory may be made to the Calloway Cemetery, c/o Martin Little, PO Box 1426, Jefferson, NC 28640

At other times the family will receive friends at the home of Edward’s daughter, Ruth Warren and her husband Ernest, 1470 Rainbow Road, Mountain City, TN.

