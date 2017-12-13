Edna Honeycutt Stalcup, Butler passed away Sunday, November 19, 2017 at her residence. She was born May 28, 1930 in old Butler, the eldest child and only daughter of the late Tine & Fern Slemp Honecyutt. Edna was preceded in death by two husbands: Paul Courtner and Lowell Edwin Stalcup, three brothers: Albert “Bud” Honeycutt, Charles Edwin Honeycutt and Richard Burl Honeycutt. She was educated at the Butler Grammar School and Watauga Academy of old Butler. She was the Valedictorian of the last class of 1948 at Watauga Academy. She earned her B.S. Degree in Elementary Education and Secondary English, also her Master’s Degree from East Tennessee State College in Guidance and counseling, her E.D.S. Degree from Appalachian State University, Boone, NC. In Supervision and Higher Education.

Edna worked forty two years in the Johnson County School System, the last 24 years of her career she served as Guidance Counselor at Johnson County High School.

She was a lifelong member of Butler Baptist Church, serving as Training Union Director, Sunday School Teacher and Choir member. She loved God, her family, and friends. She loved helping people of all ages. She was a member of Butler Chapter # 218 Order of Eastern Star.

Survivors include one nephew: Bruce Alan Honeycutt, Pembina, North Dakota. Two Nieces: Melanie Atkins & husband Barron, Bristol, Va., and Angela Rasnake and husband Steve, Piney Flats, two great nieces: Madison Rasnake and Alexa Rasnake, Piney Flats, one sister-in-law: Linda Honeycutt, Piney Flats. One Aunt & Uncle: Ethel & Wayne Harris, Johnson City.

A Celebration of Life Service for Edna will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 25, 2017 in Butler Baptist Church with the Rev. Daniel Wood officiating. Interment will follow in Butler Memorial Cemetery. Music will be provided by Rev. Daniel Wood and Mrs Betty Cunningham, Organist. Active Pallbearers will be: Barron Atkins, Steve Rasnake, Froy Hernandez, James Johnson, T.J. Little, David Pleasant and Harry Pierce. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Her church family and Dr. John Whitlock, Dr. Thomas Bulle, Wayne Harris, Mike Forrester, Dr. Raina Sluder. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to her recent care givers and friends. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Butler Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Courtesy of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home.