Eddie Mack Perkins, age 38, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly on September 30, 2016 in Albany, Georgia. He was born on January 30, 1978 to Angela Rominger and the late Terry Perkins. In addition to his father, Eddie was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Marjorie Marie Laws Rominger and Henry Rominger, and mother-in-law, Carolyn Nelson.

Eddie had a big heart and was always willing to help others. He loved to travel and worked millwrighting for various companies for many years. He made many friends during his career and considered his co-workers family.

Eddie loved to cook and entertain his family and friends. He especially enjoyed spending time with and spoiling his grandchildren. Eddie was very family oriented and had a special bond and love with his Momma.

He was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include his mother, Angela Rominger; wife, Kendra Nelson Perkins; paternal grandparents: Eddie and Cledith Church Perkins; stepsons: Ernie Hodge and wife Alysa and Josh Hodge and wife Angel; sister, Amy Hodge Barker and husband David; step grandchildren: Ava Hodge, Emma Hodge and Kyle Waycaster; aunts: Sharon Perkins Fritz and husband Jim, Debbie Isaacs, Pam Gomez and Lois Rominger; uncles: Larry Perkins and wife Carole, Jerry Perkins and Perry Perkins; special niece, Tiffany Sawyer Howell and husband Josh and their daughter, Natalie; many, many special friends.

The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 7, 2016 at the Mountain City Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Frank Woods officiating. Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 8, 2016 at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ernie Hodge, Josh Hodge, Chuck Scott, Randy Duffield, Todd Tester, and Nick Perkins. Honorary pallbearers are Shane Mann, Jim Tester, John Triplett and all of his co-workers throughout the years.

At other times, the family will receive friends at 131 Old Wood Lane, Mountain City, TN 37683

