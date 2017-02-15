Eddie E. Perkins, age 88, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2017, from cardiac arrest at Sycamore Shoals Hospital, Elizabethton, Tennessee. Eddie was born May 28, 1928, in Johnson County, Tennessee and was a lifelong resident. He was a son of Rosco C. Perkins and Pearl Alice Potter Perkins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons: Gary and Terry Perkins, two grandsons: Travis Curd and Eddie Mack Perkins. Also four brothers: Earl Mount Perkins, Burl Shelton Perkins, Bruce Ray Perkins, and Thomas Hartley Potter; and five sisters: Ruby Helen Slemp, Doris Pauline Hughes, Stella Blanche Stout, Evert Hillery Hodge, and Cleo Ruth Colson. Eddie’s first job was selling Grit Newspapers. Some of his work history included logging, driving a coal truck, taxi driver, millwright supervisor for Burlington Mills. When he was seventeen years old, Eddie spent the summer in Rexburg, Idaho, as a sheep herder, which was an experience he truly treasured. His passion in retirement was farming and raising cattle. In addition to his love for farming, Eddie owned a Cessna 150 airplane and enjoyed spending his Sunday afternoons flying over the Johnson County mountains. However, his flying was put to sudden halt, when he had his first heart attack.

Survivors include: his wife, Cledith Church Perkins, who was the love of his life. They were married August 29, 1948. They had a wonderful successful marriage for 68 years. One daughter, Sharon Fritz and husband Jim of Knoxville, Tennessee; three sons: Larry Perkins and wife Carol, Jerry Perkins, and Perry Perkins all of Mountain City, Tennessee. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, and nine great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Eddie E. Perkins will be conducted on Wednesday, February 8, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. from the First Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Greg Poe and Rev. Frank Woods officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

Graveside service and interment will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. from the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Everyone is asked to assemble at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. Pallbearers will be Wayne Barry, Garland Miller, Blake Atwood, Coleman Brown, Jett Arnold, and Jordan Farthing. Honorary Pallbearers are: nephews Buddy Slemp and Jim Tester, Pastor Tracy Newman, A.G. Church, Walter Church, Keith Wilson, Fred Hammons, Hugh Walker, and Daniel Jones.

A special thank you to the Silver Angels, who have been with Eddie and Cledith, since they started business in Mountain City. Special appreciation to Ginger Peters, Jenny Barry, Cindy Church, Jordan Farthing, and many other Silver Angels, who helped care for Eddie in the home and visited him at the Nursing Home. Ginger Peters has spent the most time caring for Eddie and they developed a friendship beyond caregiver and patient. They truly love and respect each other.

Sincere appreciation to granddaughter Tanya Curd and niece Cindy Church, who have stepped up to the plate, and have loved their grandfather and uncle and made his days so much brighter. Also to Joanne Atwood and Tracy Newman, who came to the house and nursing home, to cut Eddie’s hair.

Also a special thanks to Amedisys Staff, Mountain City Care and Rehabilitation Center Doctors and Nurses; especially Daniel Jones and his watchful eye, and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Johnson County Rescue Squad.

