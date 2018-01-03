Durward A. Steagall, age 81, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, December 25, 2017 at the Johnston Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 14, 1936 to the late Edgar and Pauline McQueen Steagall. In addition to his parents, Durward was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Winters and brother, Wayne Steagall.

He was a United States Army Veteran.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 61 years, Phyllis Steagall; daughters: Kim Baumgardner and husband Everett and Jan Cash and husband Marshall; grandchildren: Nicholas Woodell and Matthew Baumgardner; great grandchild, Brooklyn Woodell; sisters: Eileen and husband Keith and Elsie and husband Jerry; brothers: Paul and wife Sue, Monta and wife Hazel, Leon and wife Barbara; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service and interment with military honors conducted by the Johnson County Honor Guard will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 28, 2017 at the Blevins Cemetery, Shady Valley, TN with Mark Baumgardner officiating.

Family and friends are asked to assemble at the funeral home by 1:30 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 930 N. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.

