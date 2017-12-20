“I am here on earth for just a little while” Psalm 119:19

Dorothy McQueen Hurt, age 85, of Elizabethton, formerly of Butler, passed away on Friday, December 8, 2017 at Ivy Hall Nursing Home. She was a daughter of the late Cefford and Celia Hatley Dugger and was born in Johnson County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three husbands, Dewey Lynn Hughes, Joe McQueen and R.L. Hurt; three brothers, Lucky Dugger, Fate Dugger and Paul Dugger; two sisters, Ona Treadway and Nancy Huggins.

Dorothy retired as a CNA having worked at Signature HealthCARE of Elizabethton Rehab and Wellness Center (Pine Ridge Nursing Home), Hermitage Health Center and Life Care Center of Elizabethton. She was a member of Sugar Grove Baptist Church, a former member of the Elizabethton Senior Citizens where she was in charge of the Friday night dance. She also was a former member of the Red Hat Society. Dorothy enjoyed antiques, working with arts and crafts but most importantly, she loved Christmas and spending time with her family

Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Scotty Lynn Hughes and wife Robin, of Johnson City and George Dewey Hughes and wife Lori of Weslaco, TX; four grandchildren, Andrew Hughes of Portsmouth, VA; Maggie Hughes Balboa and husband Josh of Harlingen, TX, Chris Hughes of Butler, TN and Kelly Hughes of Elizabethton, TN; four great-grandchildren, Elisha, Olivia, Maddy and Jonah. Several nephews and close friends also survive.

A service to celebrate the life of Dorothy McQueen Hurt will be conducted at 7:00 PM, Tuesday, December 12, 2017 in the Chapel of Peace of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Missionary George Hughes and Reverend Randy Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5:00-7:00 PM prior to the funeral service in the chapel.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, December 13th at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Everyone will meet at the cemetery at 12:50 PM on Wednesday for the graveside service.

The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Judy Deloach, Judy Jones and the Nurses and Staff of Ivy Hall Nursing Home, Dr. Jonathan Bremer and the staff of Amedisys Hospice for the wonderful care given to Dorothy.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church Benevolence Fund, 1503 Riverview Drive, Elizabethton, TN, 37643 or to Sowing The Seed Ministry, P.O. Box 1921, Weslaco, TX, 78599-1921.

