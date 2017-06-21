Dorothy Mae “Duck” Abel

Dorothy Mae “Duck” Abel passed away Thursday, June 15, 2017 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Paul Leroy Potter and Esther Woodards Potter. She loved spending time with her family and going to yard sales. In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her husband Kenneth Leslie Abel; two daughters: Kim Hampton and Kathy Abel and one brother: Cecil Potter.

Survivors include: one son: Kenneth Abel; three sisters: Laura Hodge, Myrtle Icenhour and Madge Sexton; two step sisters: Peggy Icenhour and Jean Icenhour; one brother: Paul Potter; one step brother: John Icenhour; three grandchildren: Tyler Hampton, Kevin Abel and Kenny Abel; one great grandchild and great niece Casey Hodge James. Several nieces, nephews and special friends Lois Olinger and Joyce Roark also survive.

At her request there will be no formal service. Burial will be in State Line Cemetery.

