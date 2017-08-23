Dorothy M. St Martin, age 85, of Lantana, FL passed away August 12, 2017 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Albert and Margaret McMann Ryan. Dorothy loved spending time with her family. She was a member of St Anthony Catholic Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband George St Martin and a son, George William St Martin, Jr.

Survivors include: one son: John St Martin of the home; a sister-in-law: Laura Reist of Sugar Grove, NC; grandchild: Chrissy St Martin Bosse and husband Ryan of Margate, Fl; and special friend Doris White of South Carolina.

Graveside service will be held Saturday. August 19, 2017 in Bakers Gap Cemetery with Father Dennis Kress officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Hux & Lipford funeral Home prior to the graveside service. We will then go in procession to the cemetery.

Arrangements for the Dorothy M. St Martin family are in the care of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, Tennessee.