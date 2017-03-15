Dorothy Elizabeth Gunn Howard, age 89, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Mountain City Care Center. She was preceded in death by her parents Dr. Douglas P. Gunn and Frances Vivrett Gunn, and one brother, Douglas P. Gunn, Jr. and wife Lucille.

She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 67 years, Roby J. Howard, Jr., two nephews, Robert Gunn and wife Miriam of Hyde Park, Utah, Richard Gunn and wife Sharon of Yucaipa, California, three great nephews, Joel Gunn, Jason Gunn (Lauren) and Ethan Gunn, one great niece, Jessica Gunn, two brothers in law, Earl Howard and Malcolm Howard (Sue). She is also survived by many friends, fellow teachers, students, church family, Sharon Marteeney and special friend, Evelyn Cook.

Aunt Dottie was loved and will be missed by many Howard family nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was named an outstanding woman during the Tennessee Bi-Centennial Celebration. She was called Mrs. Howard by hundreds of students over her many years of teaching. She brought physical education to its highest level. Johnson County students could compete with the best.

She was a member (past president) of the Wednesday Music Club, member of the Johnson County Community Theatre. She served on the board of Directors of Heritage Hall. She, along with her husband Roby, served as youth leaders of First Christian Church, above all, leading by example. The youth group flourished under their leadership. They were both members of the church choir for over 45 years. Dorothy sponsored pep clubs, cheer leaders, folk dance and square dance. She, along with friend Evelyn Cook, directed many wonderful plays such as Harvey, You Can’t Take It With You and many others. She wrote and directed Tennessee Tapestry. This production involved 300 Johnson County residents.

A special thank you to care givers, Mary Gale, Family Ministry Hands to Help, Eva Gregg, Mary Roark, Dustie McGuire, Tammie Widener, Amedisys, Mountain States Health Alliance, The wonderful staff at Mountain City Care Center, Dr. Robert Griffith and Daniel Jones.

The funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 PM, Monday, March 13, 2017 at Hux-Lipford Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11:00 AM-1:00 PM with Ministers Dwayne Dickson, Kenneth Caswell, James Bowman and Buddy Zuercher, a reading from Dr. Bill Greer, former student and President of Milligan College and a Eulogy by Special Friend, Evelyn Cook. Music will be provided by the church choir. Graveside services will follow at the Sunset Memorial Park.

Friends and family may call at residence 670 Dry Stone Branch Road, Mountain City, Tennessee.

