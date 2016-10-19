Dorothy A. Hodge, age 84, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2016 at the Mountain City Care Center. She was born on May 4, 1932 to the late Blaine and Mae McElyea. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, George Hodge; sister, Betty McElyea Parsons; brother, Earl McElyea and brother-in-law, Jim Courtner.

Dorothy retired from Sara Lee Textiles. Prior to her declining health, she was very active. She enjoyed getting out and experiencing life. She loved to go line dancing, shopping and going to the Senior Citizen Center. Dorothy also enjoyed working outside in her yard.

She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Dorothy is survived by her sons: Steve Hodge and wife Sandra and Tim Hodge and wife Denette; sisters: Mary Courtner, Lucy Lewis and husband Russell, Peggy Brown and husband Buster; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Neatherly; grandchildren: Charley Leonard and husband Adam and Jeremy Hodge; great grandchildren: Tanner and Tucker Leonard; special lifelong friends: Nell Brown Smiley and Melba Lewis; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to the staff of Mountain City Care Center, especially the 300 Hall, Daniel Jones PA and Dr. John Whitlock, and to Dorothy’s special caregivers, Jean Buchanan and Anna Lee Lowe for all of their care and kindness.

The family will receive friends from 2-3:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2016 at Calvary Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Steven Spencer and Pastor Gwyn Anderson officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Russell Lewis, Buster Brown, Mark Lewis, Shannon Brown, Jeremy Hodge, Tom Courtner, Adam Leonard and Robert Robbins. Honorary pallbearers are the Men at Calvary Baptist Church, Tanner and Tucker Hodge.

In lieu of flower, memorials may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church Awana, 1354 Cold Springs Road, Mountain City, TN 37683 or East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, 2018 W. Clinch Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37916 or by going to www.etch.com

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of either of Dorothy’s sons: Tim Hodge, 710 W. Main Street, Mountain City, TN or Steve Hodgge, 152 Sandy Road, Mountain City, TN.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com .

