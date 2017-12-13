Doran E. Bunting, age 86, of Mountain City passed away Sunday, November 26, 2017 at the Johnson City Medical Center.

Doran was born on January 11, 1931 to the late Ott and Ina Bunting. In addition to his parents, Doran was also preceded in death by his sisters; Opal, Virginia, and Kathleen. As well as his brothers; Fred, Marshal, Jim and Barton.

Those left to cherish Doran’s memory include; his wife, Vida Snyder Bunting. Son; Doug Norris. Granddaughter; Heather Norris. Sisters; Margie Jinolfi, and Shirley Bunting. His brothers; Harold Bunting and Mack Bunting. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Doran served as a Staff Sargent in the US Air Force for 4 years. He was a member of Bakers Gap Baptist Church. Doran was an avid Farmer. He was a member of the Roan Creek Masonic Lodge #679.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7:00 P.M Thursday, November 30, 2017 at the, Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel with Dennis Peterson and James Richardson officiating. Eulogy by: Bryant Collins. Visitation will be 6 P.M until 7 P.M prior to the funeral service. Graveside services will be on Friday December 1, 2017 at 10:30 A.M Military Honors accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard will follow the funeral service. As well as Masonic Rites.

Pallbearers; Joel Dugger, Jason Baker, Larry Stanton, Van Arnold, Michael Trivette, Herbie Adams and Dick Snyder.

Honorary Pallbearers; Marvin Arney, Ray Lunceford, Landon Mullins, Ronnie Mullins, Herbert Arnold, and John Snyder.

If so desired donations may be made to the Baker’s Gap Baptist Church Cemetery fund.

