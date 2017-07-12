Dora Virginia Brewster, age 87, of New Castle, DE, passed away peacefully, while surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

Dora was born in Glade Spring, Virginia on June 17, 1930, and was the daughter of the late John William Thomas and Mary Victoria (Rhudy) Thomas. She made her career with the DuPont Company, where she worked as a research assistant at the Chestnut Run site, retiring in 1993 after 28 years of dedicated employment.

A woman of strong faith, Dora was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in New Castle. Above all else, she was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be dearly missed by all.

In addition to her parents, Dora was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Howard H. Brewster, Sr.; daughter, Carol Sue Bossler; and 7 siblings. She is survived by her sons, Howard H. Brewster, Jr. (Terry) of Georgetown and Thomas L. Brewster, Sr. (Candy) of New Castle; grandchildren, Stephanie Brewster, Shannon Houchen (Kip), Scott Shirk, Thomas Brewster, Jr. (Jennifer), Amy Brewster, Brad Brewster, Kristin Brewster, and Amanda Rogers (Ken); 12 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 am until 11:00 am on Monday morning, July 10, 2017, at the Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dora’s memory may be made to the Good Will Fire Company, 401 South St., New Castle DE 19720.