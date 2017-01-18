Dora Shoun Loggins, age 89, passed away Friday, January 13, 2017 at the Johnston Memorial Hospital, Abingdon, Virginia. She was born August 27, 1927 in Shady Valley, Tennessee to the late Joseph Macon Shoun and Della C. Richardson Shoun. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Loggins, three brothers, Richard Shoun, Paul Shoun and J. C. Shoun and one granddaughter, Nancy Wilson.

She was a member of the Doe Valley Baptist Church and she was a homemaker and loved sewing, watching birds and painting.

Survivors include: Two daughters: Jane Taylor, Laurel Bloomery, Tennessee and Janette Eastridge, Mountain City, Tennessee; three grandchildren: Jennifer Buckles, Elizabethton, Tennessee, Brian Taylor, Laurel Bloomery, Tennessee, and Rhonda Tuttle, Laurel Bloomery, Tennessee. Great Grandchildren; Owen and Ava Taylor, Abby Shelton, Megan Madison, Emily, Nick, and Zachery Tuttle. Great Great Grandchild Harper Grubb.Two nieces, Violet McKinney and Ann Graunke; one nephew, Paul Shoun and a special friend, Helen Dugger.

Services for Dora Shoun Loggins will be conducted at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, January 15, 2017 from the Charles B. Hux Chapel, Hux-Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, Tennessee with Pastor David Hankel and Pastor Ron Drake officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. also from the Charles B. Hux Chapel. Graveside service will follow the funeral service at the Phillippi Cemetery.

At other times friends may call at 1210 Berry Branch Road, Mountain City, Tennessee.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.huxlipfordfh.com.

Professional services for the Loggins family are being provided by Hux-Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, Tennessee.