Dora Lee Shores Walker, age 93, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 13, 2016 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born April 20, 1923 in Laurel Bloomery, Tenn., a daughter of the late, Charles and Ella Boling Shores. Dora was a seamstress for L.C. King Co. She formerly attended Virginia Avenue Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dexter C. Walker; daughter, Vannie K. Walker; sisters, Agnes Frye, Lena Gentry, Lonnie Victor, Felicia Ward, Blanche Gill and Ora Shores; and brothers, Coolidge Shores, Tom Shores, Ted Shores, Tandy Shores, Riley Shores and Dayton Shores.

She is survived by her son, Bill Walker and wife Lori; grandchildren, Brad Walker and wife Kristi, Jason Walker and Lacy Walker; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sister, Hassie Mitchell; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service for Mrs. Walker will be held 8 p.m. Thursday, December 15, 2016 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mike Tyson officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the funeral service. The committal service and interment will be held 1 p.m. Friday at Shady Valley Memorial Gardens.

