Mountain City – Donna Jean (Brandt) Unahalekhaka, age 74, of Mountain City, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at the Mountain City Rehabilitation Center. She was born on March 20, 1943 to the late Simon and Marian Brandt. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Arnath Unahalekhaka and a nephew, Jimmy Brandt.

Donna worked as an RN since 1984 retiring in 2007. After retiring she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren; crocheting, reading and traveling.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughters: Jean Marie Collins and husband Boyd, Lynne Marie Norris and husband Randy and son, Paul Henry Espey; brother, Rodney Brandt and wife Cathy; grandchildren: Amanda Collins Campbell and husband Randy, Kati Collins Lyons and husband Jacob, Caleb Collins, Charlie Norris and Anna Norris; great grandchildren: Lane Campbell and Maggie Campbell and three nieces.

A memorial service for Donna will be held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6-7:00 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials in Donna’s memory may be made to Wings Air Rescue, 415 Hwy 91, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home , 1226 Reece Hill Road, Mountain City, TN

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Donna Jean (Brandt) Unahalekhaka has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.