Don Sala, age 83, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away at his residence on Saturday, November 4, 2017 following a brief but courageous battle with mesothelioma. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Sala and a brother, John Sala.

He loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Appalachian Church of Christ.

Don was born on September 18, 1934 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. He met and married Alma Pardue on March 24, 1967 then moved his family to Mountain City in 1970. Don worked at Shady Valley Tractor, Buster’s Quick Lube and Cummins Engines before retiring from Collins Equipment.

Don was an avid Ford man and tractor enthusiast. He loved old cars, trucks and tractors and enjoyed going to car shows. He worked on and restored several tractors during his retirement. His pride was his 1967 Ford pickup that he restored.

Don was a jokester and loved telling jokes to anyone who would listen. He was always full of life and laughter and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Those left to cherish his memories are his beloved wife of 50 years, Alma (Pardue) Sala; daughter, Donna Burgess and husband Brent; sons: Arlen Sala and Gary Sala and fiancé, Mary Dixon; his grandchildren that he loved with all his heart: Greta Helm and husband Eric and Deidre Dunn and husband Logan; brother, Bill Sala and wife Jan of Cortland, OH; sister, Dorothy Fyock of Johnstown, PA; special friends, John and Karen Arnold and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening, November 7, 2017 at Appalachian Church of Christ with Minister Buddy Morefield officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-7:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials in Don’s memory may be made to the Johnson County Cancer Support Group, c/o Flo Bellamy, 3510 Hwy 421 N, Mountain City, TN 37683

The family would like to thank the Appalachian Church of Christ, Mountain States Hospice and Family Ministries Hands for their kindness, compassion, help, visits and prayers during this difficult time.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home, 140 Hoosier Road, Mountain City, TN.

