Deanna Osborne Howell Cox, age 78 passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2017. She was formerly of Mountain City, TN and had recently made her home with her son in Millers Creek, North Carolina. She was born in Ashe County, North Carolina on November 5, 1938 to the late Joel and Pearl Pennington Osborne. In addition to her parents, Deanna was preceded in death by her first husband Charles Denver Howell and her second husband Fred Cox; sisters: Margaret Osborne, Jewell Osborne, Shirley Moose, Beatrice Arnold and Grace Puschell and brother, Dexter Osborne.

Deanna graduated from Riverview High School of Ashe County, NC in 1957. She loved music, especially classical music and played the piano at church for many years. Deanna also enjoyed dancing and flowers. She had a beautiful smile that was contagious and generally loved everyone. She enjoyed working and worked hard all of her life.

Those left to cherish her memories include her son and daughter-in-law, Charles E. Howell and wife Jane of Millers Creek, NC; brother, Dean Osborne of Statesville, NC; step grandson, David Lovette; longtime best friend, Edgar Parker; special friends, Ray and Norma Wade and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Rachel Jarvis and Evangelist David Lovette officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be David Lovette, Edgar Parker, Chuck Sherry, Sam Turner and Burt Jarvis. Honorary pallbearer is Ray Wade. The family will receive friends from 12-1:00 p.m. prior to the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Deanna’s memory may be made your local Hospice Group.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Deanna Geneva Cox has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.