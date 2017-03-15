Dean Martin, age 67, of Shady Valley, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at the Mountain City Care Center. He was born on April 3, 1949 to the late Roby Ray Martin and Vera Wright Martin.

Dean loved his community and was a member of the Shady Valley Volunteer Fire Department and worked with Boy Scouts for over twenty years. He loved farming and raising cattle. Dean loved being outdoors and when he wasn’t working on his farm he loved to go hunting and fishing.

He was a member of Shady Valley Presbyterian Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 43 years, Doris Jean Martin; daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca Ann McGlothlin and husband Barry; son, Roby Paul Martin; sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth Farmer and husband Mike; grandchildren: Kaylee McGlothlin, Benjamin McGlothlin, Jacob McGlothlin and Samantha McGlothlin; nephews: Anthony Farmer and Nate Farmer; special friends: Jackie Warden, Mike Farmer, Brian Swayne Sr., Brian Swayne Jr., Will Trivette, Charles and Helen McQueen, Kenneth and Lisa McQueen, Rick Campbell, Lonnie Long, Jess Banks, Joel Walker, Charles Scott, Jack Blevins, Frank Mains, Dean’s church family and his many special neighbors and several cousins.

Funeral service for Dean will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Shady Valley Presbyterian Church with Pastor Jack Stevens officiating. Special music will be provided by Tammy English. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Shady Valley Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Barry McGlothlin, Lonnie Long, Charles McQueen, Kenneth McQueen, Mike Farmer, Anthony Farmer, Will Trivette and Paul Martin. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, at the church, prior to the service.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to the Shady Valley Volunteer Fire Department, c/o Kenneth McQueen, 134 McQueen Road, Shady Valley, TN 37688.

The family wishes to express their appreciation and gratitude to the staff of Mountain City Care Center and Amedysis Hospice.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home, 171 Martin Lane, Shady Valley, TN 37688.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Dean Martin has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.