Danny Lee May

Mr. Danny Lee May, age 62, of 151 Ragan Road. Trade, TN 37691, passed away on May 29, 2017. He was born May 8, 1955 to Pearl Wallace May and the late Earl May. He was also preceded in death by his Sister Carolyn May and grandchild baby Thomas. Mr. May was a member of God’s Country Church but recently was attending Hammons Chapel Christian Church, Mountain City, TN. He enjoyed racing, motorcycle riding, and working. He was the owner and operator of May Bros. Garage and P & D Backhoe and Dozer Services. Survivors in addition to his mother include: Spouse: Peggy May, of Trade, TN; Daughters: Tracy Thomas and Spouse Chris of Mountain City, TN; Step Daughters: Keila Dugger and Spouse Jodi of Kingsport, TN; Adrienne Holman and Spouse James of Trade, TN; Sons: Danny May Demoranville and Spouse Scott of Lenoir, NC and Brandon May, of Mountain City, TN; Mother of his children: Connie Lipford; Sisters: Janice Townsend and Spouse Dean, Mountain City, TN, Linda Kinley and Spouse Wayne of Highpoint, NC, Reba Petit and Spouse Buddy of Trade TN; Sally Beal and Spouse Paul l, of Stoney Creek, TN and Debbie Greever and Spouse Lee of Mountain City, TN; Brothers: Paul May and Spouse Dora of Trade, TN and Tommy May and Spouse Joyce of Bluff City, TN; four Grandchildren: Josh Thomas, Charley Thomas, Brandon May Jr., and Eleanor May and Step Grandchildren: Kaitlin Holman and Emily Holman. Several Nieces and Nephews, Special friend Toey The Bird, 5 Dear Cats and a host of many special friends also survive. Funeral services will be held at The Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel June 1, 2017 at 7p.m. with Pastor Josh Giddings officiating. Family will receive friends from 4 to 7p.m. prior to service. Graveside and interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum of Love. Active Pallbearers will be: Danny May Demoranville, Brandon May, Josh Thomas, P.J. May, Edwin Greene, John Wallace, Darrell Reece and Scott Demoranville. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Charley Thomas, Brandon May Jr., Tanner Putnam, James Holman, Clive Morris “Cats” Alan Culler, Chris “Chipmunk” Thomas and all his many racing friends. Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to Hux-Lipford Funeral Home, 300 West Main Street, Mountain City, TN 37683 to help with Danny’s services. Friends may call at his residence 151 Ragan Road, Trade, TN.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxllipfordfh.com The family of Danny Lee May has placed his arrangements in the competent care of the Hux-Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.

