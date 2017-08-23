Dallas Russell Vaughn, age 40, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2017. He was born on December 9, 1976 to Janet Pleasant Mahala and the late Johnny Lee Vaughn. In addition to his father, Dallas was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, James R. Vaughn and maternal grandparents, Bennie and Ida Belle Pleasant.

Dallas enjoyed working with jewelry and photo shopping. He enjoyed music and was a gifted guitar player. He had a great personality and was always smiling and joking with his family and friends. Dallas loved his family and will truly be missed.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife, Kelly Blackburn Vaughn; mother, Janet Mahala; children: Kendra Leigh Vaughn, Ericka Devin Blackburn and Jeffery Keith Vaughn; sister, Jessica DeEtte Hunt and husband Jason; grandchildren: Evan Wyatt Hutchison and soon to be granddaughter, Aleirah Victoria Vaughn; paternal grandmother, Mary Lee Vaughn; special niece and nephew: Juliana Hunt and Jordan Hunt.

The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 17, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Berry Dunn officiating. Graveside service and interment will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 18, 2017 at the Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Benjamin Pleasant, Jason Hunt, Jeffery Vaughn, Gary Mahala, Doug Mahala and Randy Hamby. Honorary pallbearers are members of Johnson County Rescue Squad.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home of his mother, Janet Mahala, 158 Glenn Drive, Mountain City, TN.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Dallas Russell Vaughn has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.