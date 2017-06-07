D. L. Brown

Donald Lee Brown (DL), age 69, a life-time resident of the Neva area, left this world to be with the Lord on the morning of May 29, 2017 at his residence. Born on June 2, 1947 to the late Dewey Brown and Addie Elizabeth Brown. In addition to his parents DL was also preceded in death by brothers Tommy George, Jack, Lonnie Olen and sisters, Nellie Brown, Coretta Roark and sister- in- law Debra Brown.

DL was a member of Vaught’s Gap Baptist Church and loved the Lord and enjoyed going to church. He loved to sing in the choir and was quoted as saying “I can’t sing that well, but I tried to make a joyful noise”.

DL also loved good food and socializing on a creek bank where he loved to fish. He enjoyed hunting throughout his years and was blessed with many hunting and fishing buddies and always found time to help serve others when needed.

DL is survived by his brothers who are left to cherish his memory, Ed Brown and wife Marie, Coleman Brown and special friend June Thomas and Rocky Brown. DL had five nieces and three nephews.

Although DL had no children of his own, he had a special dog, Megan , that he loved like a child. Where you saw DL, you saw Megan as well. They were defiantly a pair and he will be missed dearly.

The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2017 at the Vaught’s Gap Baptist Church with Pastor Chuck Morefield and Brother Benny Greene officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow from the Brown Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jewel Williams, Eddie Williams, Steve Brown, Edward Walker, Shannon Courtner and Jim Tester. Honorary Pallbearers are: Nelson Jeter, Danny Eller, Jerry Tester, Steve Hodge, Sanford Courtner and Don Manuel.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of his brother Coleman, 766 Vaughts Gap Road, Mountain City, TN .

