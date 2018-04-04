BUTLER-Cynthia Dianne Langsdorf, age 60, of Butler, Tennessee, passed away April 1, 2018 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born on March 3, 1958 to the late Robert and Patsy Eudy Stephens.

Cynthia was a devoted and loving wife and mother. Her and Brent would have celebrated 35 years of marriage on May 27, 2018. She was kind and caring and will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband Brent Langsdorf, daughter, Jalaina Stephens, son, Brent Langsdorf Jr, both of Johnson City, TN, sisters, Karen Kelley, Sheila Robinson, Frankie Patton, all of Texas, brothers, Robert Stephens Jr. and David Stephens, both also of Texas, grandchild, Kyela Stephens and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Friday, April 6, 2018 at the Mountain City Funeral Home with Pastor Berrey Dunn officiating.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Cynthia Dianne Langsdorf has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.