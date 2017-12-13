Conrad Marvin Lewis, age 60, of Shady Valley, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at the Johnson City Medical Center from injuries sustained in an accident. He was born on February 16, 1957 to Lydia McQueen Lewis and the late Ben Marvin Lewis. In addition to his father, Conrad was preceded in death by a brother, Calvin Lewis.

Conrad enjoyed riding motorcycles and painting cars. He was a member of the Shady Valley Church of Christ.

Those left to cherish his memories in addition to his mother, Lydia Lewis include sisters: Carolyn Lewis and Clarice Crowder and husband Randy; nieces: Christine Carter, Leslie Saults and Cayla Arney; great nieces and great nephews: Shana and Alex Carter and Colton and Callie Saults.

It was Conrad’s wishes to be cremated and that no formal services are held.

At other times, friends may call at the home, 1805 Hwy 133, Shady Valley, TN.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Conrad Marvin Lewis has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.