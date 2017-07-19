Coach Harold Arnold, age 90, passed away Monday, July 10, 2017 in Mountain Home Care Center. He was born March 9, 1927 to the late Robert Dee Arnold and Dora Wilson Arnold. He was a member of First Christian Church and was a U.S Navy veteran having served in WWII. Coach loved Duke basketball, golfing and fishing. He was also a member of Taylorsville 243 F & M (a 50 year Mason), Tennessee Retired Teachers’ Association, Golden 50’s Club at ETSU and played football at Lees-McRae and ETSU. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Maxine Miller Arnold and two sisters, Frances Hall and Helen Arnold.

Survivors include: daughter Donna Arnold of Johnson City, TN; son Steve Arnold of Mountain City, TN; sisters-in-law: Clara O’Brien of Stokesdale, NC and Wanda Baity of Winston-Salem, NC; brother-in-law: Clifford Miller and wife Lucy of West Jefferson, NC; several nieces, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. Special friends Ralph Stout, Lewis Wills, Charlie Bayless and Joe Atwood also survive.

Funeral services for Coach Arnold will be held Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 1:00 pm in Johnson County Middle School with Ministers Dwayne Dickson and Ken Caswell officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm prior to the funeral service. Graveside service and interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard. Active pallbearers will be Board of Elders and Deacons of First Christian Church. Honorary pallbearers will be former athletes who played for Coach Arnold.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Raina Sluder and staff, Coffee House staff, Rush Oil staff, Johnson County Retired Teachers’ Association Members, all his special caregivers, local home health agencies and his church family and neighbors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the building fund of First Christian Church.

At other times friends may call at the residence, 299 Fairground Lane, Mountain City, TN.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com

Arrangements for the Coach Arnold family are in the care of Hux-Lipford Funeral Home.