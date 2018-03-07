Clyde Allen Miller, age 81, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother, and friend, passed away at home in Mountain City, Tennessee, on Wednesday, February 28, 2018. Everyone who knew Clyde and loved him will miss this mighty force of a man.

Clyde was the fourth child of eight children (Mae, Dorothy, JP, Clyde, Ivey, Jean, Sue, and Benny) born to the late Pinkney J. Miller and Lillie Sanders Miller on February 13, 1937, in Trade, Tennessee. He loved this big family, especially his mother. Because of that, Clyde’s wife, Marguerite, hopes that he is somewhere now in the company of his mother again.

Clyde interrupted his high school education to proudly join the United States Army in 1955. He returned home to graduate from Johnson County High School in 1957. Clyde always enjoyed a good day at work. He was employed by Elwin Residential Treatment Facility in Pennsylvania, Kent-Coffey Manufacturing in North Carolina, the Forestry Service in California, and Burlington Mills Corporation in TN. He then was employed by the United States Postal Service in 1968 and retired after approximately thirty years.

On July 15, 1957, Clyde married the love of his life, Marguerite Thomas. This 60 plus year union produced two loving children, David and Dawn. Clyde always said that he and Marguerite, David and Dawn “made a pretty good four”.

Clyde loved life; he was a smart man who loved simple things. He appreciated a “tater cake” much more than a steak; he loved trading on cars and going to the car sales. He couldn’t stand to be “cooped up” and was rarely still; he always wanted to be doing something. He took great pleasure in sharing stories about his life, and nobody could tell a story better than Clyde Miller. He was a good and generous man who believed in helping others when he could. He wanted everybody to have a chance. He disliked gossip and backbiting, and he always said what he meant-and he meant what he said.

Clyde is survived by his devoted wife, Marguerite Miller, son, David and wife Shirlene Miller, daughter, Dawn and husband John Taylor III; grandchildren (in order of birth), April, Dustin (Beth), Matthew, Brad (Amanda), Rachel, Cory (Brandy), Katie (Luke), and Kellie (Christian); great grandchildren, Aiden, Peyton, Clara, Ezra, Knox, and Rosie; siblings, Mae Manuel, Ivey (Rebecca) Miller; Sue Martin, and Benny (Lucy) Miller; brother-in-law, Wade (Marsha) Thomas; nieces and nephews and good friends, Joe Proffitt, Rick Church, and Jack Fritts.

The family will receive friends from 12:00P.M.-1:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 3, 2018, at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with service following at 1:00 P.M. with Ron Manuel officiating. Interment with military honors conducted by the Johnson County Honor Guard will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be April Sharpe, Dustin Osborne, Matthew Miller, Brad Osborne, Rachel Osborne, Cory Miller, Kellie and Christian Studer, and Katie and Luke Skiera. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Proffitt, Rick Church, Jack Fritts, Ted Trivett, Kyle Pierce, Larry Wallace, and Wade Thomas.

Special thanks and appreciation go out to the wonderful physicians and nursing staff at the Watauga Medical Center and the Seby B. Jones Regional Cancer Center in Boone, NC. The family members ask that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Seby B. Jones Regional Cancer Center and the American Cancer Society. They also ask that each of you take time to enjoy your loved ones and your life. Clyde would like that.

The family will receive friends at the home 153 Adams Road, Mountain City, TN.

