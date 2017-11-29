Cline Ray Blevins, age 91, of Shady Valley, TN passed away on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at Johnson County Community Hospital. A lifelong resident of Shady Valley, he was born on March 16, 1926 to the late George Ray Blevins and Martha Elizabeth Cress Blevins. In addition to his parents Cline was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Mary Campbell Blevins on February 27, 2017; a son Daniel Ray Blevins who passed in 1997; sisters, Luna Mays, Ruth Lewis and Winnie Lewis; brothers, Charlie, Selmer, Wheeler, Carl, Luther, Homer, John and Gurney.

Cline worked for Raytheon Company in Bristol for 30 years. He enjoyed the outdoors especially farming and beekeeping. He had a special love for his four legged friends, his dogs Tito and Brownie Girl.

He was a Veteran of the United States Navy, serving in the North Pacific during World War II.

Cline was a life long member of Shady Valley Church of Christ.

Those left to cherish his memories include his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and devoted friend, Ned Blevins. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from noon until 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 24, 2017 from Mountain City Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Tom Reece and Daniel Koen officiating. Pallbearers will be the men and friends of Shady Valley Church of Christ. Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Raina Sluder, Staff of Amedysis Home Health and Amedysis Hospice, and Staff of Mountain City Care Center who the family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude for all of their acts of care and kindness. Graveside service and burial with military honors will follow the funeral service on Friday from the Blevins Cemetery in Shady Valley with military honors conducted by Johnson County Honor Guard.

